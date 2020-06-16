Brokers Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

MSM opened at $69.80 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after buying an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after buying an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

