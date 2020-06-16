Brokers Issue Forecasts for Grid Dynamics Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $8.55 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

