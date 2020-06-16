British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank dropped their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,071.50 ($39.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,084.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,117.61.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($38.22), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($270,182.09).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.