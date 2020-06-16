British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank dropped their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).
LON BATS opened at GBX 3,071.50 ($39.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,084.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,117.61.
About British American Tobacco Plc Ads
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
