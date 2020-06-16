Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brigham Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Brigham Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of MNRL opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $730.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.65%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director John R. Sult bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $99,640. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

