Brad Greve Purchases 30 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.44).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Brad Greve purchased 30 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($190.15).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 10.83 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 508.83 ($6.48). 4,169,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 505.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 560.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.95) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.29) to GBX 695 ($8.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.67) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.33 ($8.23).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

