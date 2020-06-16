BQT Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $688.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, BQT has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.05865569 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031435 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013019 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004428 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,831,007 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

