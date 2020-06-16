BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,892 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of BP Midstream Partners worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 16.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.44% and a net margin of 133.74%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

