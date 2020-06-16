Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marianne Boyd Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00.

NYSE:BYD opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 1,939,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,231,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

