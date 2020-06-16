Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 45,000 Shares

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,807,000 after buying an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in BOX by 60.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,911,000 after buying an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOX by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,219,000 after buying an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in BOX by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,338,000 after buying an additional 891,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.