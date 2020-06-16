Boohoo Group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 356.79 ($4.54).

LON BOO opened at GBX 382.06 ($4.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 293.38. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.13.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

