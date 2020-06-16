BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €37.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €37.20 ($41.80) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($38.99) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.18 ($47.40).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP opened at €35.78 ($40.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.46 and its 200-day moving average is €40.70. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a one year high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.