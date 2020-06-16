Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 966,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.77% of Blueprint Medicines worth $87,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,914 shares of company stock worth $2,451,623 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

