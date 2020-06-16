BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. 164,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,205. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -53.53. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

