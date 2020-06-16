BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect BioNano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.50.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

