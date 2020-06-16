Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Insider John Tilton Sells 52,000 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) insider John Tilton sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $3,503,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,642.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BHVN opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.41. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $70.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,154,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $24,770,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

