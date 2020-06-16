Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. HSBC raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BYLOF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

