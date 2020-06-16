Biffa (LON:BIFF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.67) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.04).

Get Biffa alerts:

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 220.93 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.72. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The company has a market cap of $547.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.