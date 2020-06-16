BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BZQIY stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.04.

About BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services in Israel. The company operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television. It offers basic telephony services on domestic telephone lines, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; broadband Internet access infrastructure services; transmission and data-communication services to business customers and communications providers; virtual server services, Bcloud and Bcyber services; smart home, business, and city services; IP Centrex, a private virtual PBX services; and B144 services, an advertising platform for digital advertising and marketing to small businesses, Wi-Fi, SMS, BCAM, and remote backup.

