Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,179. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $769.46 million, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $152,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.