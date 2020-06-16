Beacon Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) – Analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Vertex Resource Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of CVE:VTX opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10. Vertex Resource Group has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.66 million during the quarter.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

