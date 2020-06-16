Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lifted to Buy at Commerzbank

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. 647,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,792. Bayer has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

