Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPX. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Shares of GPX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,792. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,792.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.