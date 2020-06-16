Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtusa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTU. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $31.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $918.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 15.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Virtusa by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtusa by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

