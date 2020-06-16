Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research firms have commented on BBDC. Compass Point raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. National Securities raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Roger W. Crandall purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $99,277.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,277.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Finke purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $276,678. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 40.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 39.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 134,850 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 40.2% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 1,131,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 858.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,026. The stock has a market cap of $377.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

