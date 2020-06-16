BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,509 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.61% of BankUnited worth $62,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,422,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

