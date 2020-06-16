Bank of America Increases Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $10.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.76 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $158.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). The business had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 809.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

