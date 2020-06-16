Bango (LON:BGO) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Bango stock opened at GBX 155.25 ($1.98) on Monday. Bango has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.98 ($2.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million and a P/E ratio of -47.27.
Bango Company Profile
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Bango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.