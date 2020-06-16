Bango (LON:BGO) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Bango stock opened at GBX 155.25 ($1.98) on Monday. Bango has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.98 ($2.11). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million and a P/E ratio of -47.27.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

