Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 83,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.