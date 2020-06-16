Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 445 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.