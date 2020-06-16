B. Riley Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $29.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,005. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

