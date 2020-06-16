Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.49. 12,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,537. The firm has a market cap of $643.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

