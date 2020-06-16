Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 80.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.
Shares of Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,537. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $643.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
