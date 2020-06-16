Aviva PLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 275.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,997 shares of company stock worth $3,052,524. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.