Aviva PLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in FOX by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,325 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FOX by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,230 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,659 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

