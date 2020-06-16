Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

AMZN traded up $37.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,610.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,707. The firm has a market cap of $1,283.20 billion, a PE ratio of 124.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,431.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,060.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.