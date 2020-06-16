Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

