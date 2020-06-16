Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.