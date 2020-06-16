Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $60,088.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,938.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,137. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $2,634,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aspen Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 159.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,423 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

