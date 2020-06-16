Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,300 ($29.27) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,800 ($22.91).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.64) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ashtead Group to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($38.18) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ashtead Group to a sector performer rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.00) to GBX 2,600 ($33.09) in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($30.73).

LON AHT opened at GBX 2,656.36 ($33.81) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,299.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,259.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

