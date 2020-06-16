Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News articles about Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aristocrat Leisure earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Aristocrat Leisure stock remained flat at $$17.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

ARLUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aristocrat Leisure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aristocrat Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.