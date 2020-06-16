Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,142 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 2.35% of Arconic worth $41,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,202,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,633,000 after purchasing an additional 109,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,059,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,831,000 after purchasing an additional 70,916 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,638,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 399,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

