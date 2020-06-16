Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.