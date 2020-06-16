Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.
NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
