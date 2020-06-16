Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.81% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $41,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APRE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 44,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,237. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $8,963,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $7,043,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 710,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,586,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.