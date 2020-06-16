Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aprea Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

APRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ:APRE traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.31. 44,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.54 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $7,043,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $8,963,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,586,625 in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

