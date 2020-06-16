Apache Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apache in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.26.

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie purchased 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,618,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,801,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 166.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.