Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Shares of AR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 54.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Antero Resources by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

