AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 213,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 109,616 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 456,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 693,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 186,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.