Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of AVXL opened at $4.08 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 319,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.