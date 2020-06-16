Analyzing Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:PMO)

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sutter Rock Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutter Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutter Rock Capital -1,111.71% -6.28% -4.22% Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutter Rock Capital and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 99.47 $23.95 million N/A N/A Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust was formed in 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

