Analyzing Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and Burnham’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 17.19 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Burnham $212.26 million 0.15 $8.74 million N/A N/A

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 6.03, suggesting that its share price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Burnham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -2,799.42% -216.61% -115.43% Burnham 3.34% 8.69% 4.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exactus and Burnham, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Burnham beats Exactus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to residential customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales agencies to contractors or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

